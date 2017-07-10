New heatwave to hit Greece

The Greek National Meteorological Services (EMY) has issued an extraordinary bulletin for a new heatwave over the next days. The reports warns that the temperature will gradually rise, peaking at 40-41 on Thursday, July 12. For Tuesday, July 11, temperatures will reach 37-39 degrees Celsius in mainland Greece, with the eastern Aegean islands, the Ionian coast, the Dodecanese and Crete seeing temperatures of 34-36 on Tuesday, 36-38 on Wednesday and over 38 for Thursday. The Athens municipality has prepared a plan to deal with the new heatwave in order to protect the more vulnerable groups of people. More specifically, the nine Friendship Clubs (Agios Pavlos, Koukaki, Neos Kosmos, Pangrati, Ano Petralona, Kolokynthion, Agios Eleftherios, Agios Meletios and Ampelokipoi), which are air-conditioned, will remain open to the public from 8am to 8pm evening and on the weekend from 10am to 8pm. Citizens can call 1595 in Athens for any information or help.