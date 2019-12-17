New record for air traffic in Greece with a 4% rise

Air traffic to Greece reached a new record for the period January-November 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA).

The aggregate number of passengers in the first nine months amounted to 62,876,826, up 5% year-compared to last year where 59,878,300 passengers were transported.

The total number of flights to Greek airports stood at 515,381 (of which 200,347 domestic and 315,034 international), up 4% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 where 495,641 flights were carried out.

Ioannina Airport had the highest rate of increase, according to HCAA over the 11-month period (January-November ΄19), recording a 25.6% rise (126,114 passengers served in the 9-month period). of ’19 versus 100.389 in the corresponding period of ΄18).

Naxos Airport recorded a 21.2% increase in passenger traffic (handling 100,801 passengers versus 83,161 last year).

source tornosnews.gr