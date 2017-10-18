New Turkish provocations: 24 violations of the Greek airspace & one mock dogfight

The very next day after the visit of the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the USA to meet with the US President Dnald Trump and right after the very warm words the two exchanged in a very friendly atmosphere, Turkey reacted in a quite predictable way: They sent four F-16s and two military helicopters which violated the Athens FIR 10 times and the Greek airspace a 24(!) times.

It is worth mentioning that all four F-16s were armed, hence not in the usual “training missions” they use as an excuse to enter the Greek FIR and airspace.

The Turkish jets were intercepted by Greek jets where one occasion the interception turned into a mock dogfight.