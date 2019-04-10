New Zealand amends gun laws following deadly Christchurch massacre

The country’s parliament voted for a ban on a range of semi-automatic weapons

Earlier, the Parliament of New Zealand adopted, after the first reading, a new Arms Amendment Bill that aims to tighten gun control and ban semi-automatic firearms, magazines, and parts that can be used to assemble prohibited firearms.

The country’s parliament voted for a ban on a range of semi-automatic weapons, passing the bill into law with 119 votes-to-one at its third and final reading.

“We are ultimately here because 50 people died and they do not have a voice”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in her speech to the house.

The bill must now receive royal assent from the governor general before it becomes law.

The New Zealand government decided to change the country’s gun laws in response to the Christchurch mosques deadly terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 and left 50 people dead.

