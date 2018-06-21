Nikos Kotzias: Rhodes conference creates a bridging grid for countries in the region

“Via an active and multidimensional foreign policy, a ‘bridging’ grid is being created between countries in the region. With these attempts, the position of Greece, as a pillar of stability, is strengthened and recognized, as is international confidence in the abilities of Greek foreign policy to promote broader cooperation to meet challenges in our broader neighbourhood.” These were the comments given exclusively to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on the Rhodes conference that is taking place for the third time and starting as of tomorrow.

“This initiative belongs to a framework of cooperation schemes that are being promoted by our country,” said the minister. “The Ministerial Meeting of Rhodes for Security and Stability is a special initiative taken by Greek foreign policy. With the participation of 25 high ranking representatives from countries in southeastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the United Nations, organisations of Arabic nations, and observers from Vietnam, Colombia and Indonesia, the conference aims to be – for yet another year – a bridge between the countries in our broader neighbourhood,” said the minister.

Source: thegreekobserver