No taxis in Attica from 8am to 9pm on Tuesday due to strike

The taxi drivers’ union of Attica (SATA) announced it would be going on warning strike action tomorrow, Tuesday, starting from 8am until 5pm. The taxi drivers are protesting against what they deem as the illegal and arbitrary imposition of Uber drivers in transport, calling on the Greek authorities to immediately pass legislation addressing the issue. They argue that action is needed to settle the issue following the ruling by the European Court of Justice that regulated unfair competition by Uber drivers against taxis in Europe.