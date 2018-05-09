North Korea releases three US hostages

North Korean leader Kim Jong un has released three American citizens, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song, Kim and Dong-chul.

They had been held hostages in North Korea for months — and just agreed to release. They’re accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in North Korea for official meetings, back to the United States, according to President Donald Trump.

Last week, in what was seen as a diplomatic gesture in advance of upcoming talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North Korean government transferred the Americans from the brutal labor camps where they were being held to a hotel near Pyongyang.

Then late Tuesday night, Kim took the final step, authorizing their official release and handing them over to US custody, which Trump confirmed on Twitter Wednesday morning.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018 source: Vox.com