NOW: Wanted Greek terrorist Pola Roupa arrested!

She was with her infant child. One more woman arrested

Terrorist Nikos Maziotis’ wife arrested Pola Roupa was arrested minutes ago in a still not known area of southern Athens. She was in a house with her child.



She did not resist the arrest and the only thing she said was “don’t hurt my child”.



A 25-year-old woman providing her shelter was arrested with her.



Pola Roupa, a member of the terrorist organization “Revolutionary Struggle” with Nikos Maziotis was evading arrest and was one of the most wanted people in Greece.



The police is searching thoroughly the house for any valuable information.



There is a still unconfirmed information that two more people may have been arrested as well.

Stay online for more!…