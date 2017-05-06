NY Mets baseball player and his (?) sex toy (photo)

Following the Amazin’s huge comeback win over Miami, the team’s Twitter account posted a photo of T.J. Rivera wearing a crown, a new franchise tradition for the player of the game.

But they immediately had to take it down after fans pointed out that the picture clearly shows a large sex toy sitting at the base of Kevin Plawecki’s locker behind Rivera.

The team then tweeted out the same photo of Rivera, just cropped to not include the sex toy.

But nearly all the responses included pictures of the original tweet zoomed in on the explicit item, so the Mets erased the re-do as well.

So now there is no photo of Rivera wearing the crown. Talk about getting the shaft.

source: nydailynews.com