OECD: Greece an example of proper Covid-19 management

OECD cited Greece as a country that enabled the use of digital instruments from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in its report referred to Greece as an example of proper Covid-19 management.

Specifically, OECD cited Greece as a country that enabled the use of digital instruments from the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and called on other countries to follow suit.

“Administrations can avoid unnecessary burdens for citizens, businesses and other stakeholders by enabling the use of digital instruments such as mobile applications (as was done e.g. in Greece from the start, and more recently adopted in France) rather than paper forms, and avoiding procedures altogether if these do not demonstrably help address contagion risks,” OECD said in its report.

See Also:

French researchers to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients

Source: amna