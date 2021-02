Olympiacos to meet Arsenal in the final 16 of the Europa League

The first match will be played in Greece

After an 87th minute goal against PSV Eindhoven in the second leg for the Europa League last night, which sealed Olympiacos FC’s epic advance into the final 16 of the competition, the Reds will face Arsenal at home.

The first leg will be played on March 11, and the second on March 18.