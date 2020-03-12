Olympiakos to play Wolves tonight in Europa League, after UEFA gives ‘green light’

Europe’s ruling body gave the go ahead for all ties to be played tonight, as it will decide next week after consultations with federations

The match between Olympiakos and Wolves for the final 16 of the Europa League will be played tonight, as UEFA have given the green light for all of the competition’s ties to go ahead despite the coronavirus, despite earlier reports from Marca that a decision to postpone all matches was imminent effective immediately.

UEFA chiefs will hold a video conference with national associations and leagues on Tuesday next week that seems certain to result in a Europe-wide shutdown.

