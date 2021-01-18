Olympic medalist Bekatorou visits Greek President in the aftermath of her sexual abuse revelations

The Greek prosecutor has ordered a thorough investigation into her allegations

Olympic sailing medalist Sofia Bekatorou visited the Presidential Palace on Monday at the invitation of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The meeting took place after the champion revealed shocking details last week during an online event about her sexual abuse from an official of the Hellenic Sailing Federation 23 years ago.

Her revelations caused an avalanche of reactions, as other athletes came forward alleging they had also fallen victims of sexual misconduct by officials, while the Athens Prosecutor ordered an in-depth investigation on the matter.

