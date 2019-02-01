One in four Greek households cannot afford to keep warm: Eurostat

Only Bulgaria and Lithuania are worse off

A little over 1 in four Greek households were unable to provide adequate heating for their families in 2017, according to Eurostat.

The data revealed that approximately 25.7% of Greek families in 2017 failed to secure the fundamental means to keep warm in the winter of 2017, the Eurostat report said.

Greece is in third place in Europe in terms of the ability to maintain a warm home, as only Bulgaria and Lithuania were worse off at 36.5% and 28.9%, respectively.

The percentage of Greece is far off from the EU as a whole, which has an average of households unable to keep warm standing at 7.8%.

Luxembourg, Finland and Sweden are the countries with the fewest households lacking the ability to keep warm.