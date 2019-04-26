Online dating serial killer suspect held in Cyprus

The 35-year-old Greek-Cypriot is suspected of involvement in the suspicious disappearance or murder of up to seven women

An army officer is in custody as police in Cyprus investigate what is believed to be the Mediterranean island’s first serial murder case.

The 35-year-old Greek Cypriot is suspected of involvement in the suspicious disappearance or murder of up to seven women.

The bodies of two women were found in an abandoned mine shaft on April 14 and 20, and are thought to belong to two individuals from the Philippines reported missing in May and August of 2018.

On Thursday, police discovered the body of another woman at an army firing range about 8.6 miles from the mine shaft but there was no immediate information as to her identity.

Police sources told Reuters another three potential adult victims, based on the testimony of the suspect, were being sought. The six-year-old child of one of the victims is also missing.

The Cyprus Mail reported that the suspect had confessed during questioning, but this was unconfirmed.

