Over 20 Greek Australian candidates vying for votes in Victorian election

Victoria’s State election is only a few days away and the rival parties have been hitting the road, selling their policies and trying to win over the voters.
Neos Kosmos has found 21 candidates of Hellenic background fighting for the vote of their constituents and the wider community of Victoria on the 24 November election out of a total 887 senators and members of parliament.
Here is a list of the Greek candidates we have put together:
- Nick Staikos, Australian Labor Party candidate for Bentleigh
- George Mavroyeni, independent candidate for Bentleigh
- George Georgiou, independent candidate for Brunswick
- Kerry Sourasis, independent candidate for Brunswick
- Jason Soultanidis, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party candidate for Cranbourne
- George Neophytou, Independent candidate for East Gippsland
- Jennifer Kanis, Australian Labor Party candidate for Melbourne
- Kat Theophanous, Australian Labor Party candidate for Northcote
- Andrew Edmonds, Liberal Party of Australia/Victorian Division candidate for Oakleigh
- Parashos Kioupelis, independent candidate for Oakleigh
- Steve Dimopoulos, Australian Labor Party candidate for Oakleigh
- Andrew Katos Liberal Party of Australia/Victorian Division candidate for South Barwon
- Jim Doukas, Australian Country Party/Give it Back candidate for South-West Coast
- Tess Nagorka-Tsindos, Animal Justice Party candidate for Thomastown
- Arthur Bablis, Democratic Labour Party candidate for Yan Yean
Upper Parliament:
- Christina Zygouras, Victorian Greens candidate of the Australian Greens Party in Northern Metropolitan
- Jenny Mikakos, Australian Labor party Candidate in Northern Metropolitan
- Carmela Dagiandis, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan
- Ethan Konstantinou, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan
- Chris Tzelepis, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan
- Philip Dalidakis, Australian Labor Party candidate in Southern Metropolitan
Source: neoskosmos