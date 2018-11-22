Over 20 Greek Australian candidates vying for votes in Victorian election

The Greek diaspora is strong as ever!

Victoria’s State election is only a few days away and the rival parties have been hitting the road, selling their policies and trying to win over the voters.

Neos Kosmos has found 21 candidates of Hellenic background fighting for the vote of their constituents and the wider community of Victoria on the 24 November election out of a total 887 senators and members of parliament.

Here is a list of the Greek candidates we have put together:

Nick Staikos, Australian Labor Party candidate for Bentleigh

George Mavroyeni, independent candidate for Bentleigh

George Georgiou, independent candidate for Brunswick

Kerry Sourasis, independent candidate for Brunswick

Jason Soultanidis, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party candidate for Cranbourne

George Neophytou, Independent candidate for East Gippsland

Jennifer Kanis, Australian Labor Party candidate for Melbourne

Kat Theophanous, Australian Labor Party candidate for Northcote

Andrew Edmonds, Liberal Party of Australia/Victorian Division candidate for Oakleigh

Parashos Kioupelis, independent candidate for Oakleigh

Steve Dimopoulos, Australian Labor Party candidate for Oakleigh

Andrew Katos Liberal Party of Australia/Victorian Division candidate for South Barwon

Jim Doukas, Australian Country Party/Give it Back candidate for South-West Coast

Tess Nagorka-Tsindos, Animal Justice Party candidate for Thomastown

Arthur Bablis, Democratic Labour Party candidate for Yan Yean

Upper Parliament:

Christina Zygouras, Victorian Greens candidate of the Australian Greens Party in Northern Metropolitan

Jenny Mikakos, Australian Labor party Candidate in Northern Metropolitan

Carmela Dagiandis, Derryn Hinch’s Justice Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan

Ethan Konstantinou, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan

Chris Tzelepis, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate in Northern Metropolitan

Philip Dalidakis, Australian Labor Party candidate in Southern Metropolitan

Source: neoskosmos