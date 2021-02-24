“Panepistimio” and “Syntagma” Metro stations closed at 4:30 pm due to gathering

The “Panepistimio” and “Syntagma” Metro stations will be closed today at 16:30 by order of the Greek Police due to a planned gathering at the Propylaea for Dimitris Koufontinas.
Metro trains will pass the stations without stopping.
