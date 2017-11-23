PAO basketball player Nick Calathes sentenced to 6 months in prison

Greek basketball player Nick Calathes was sentenced to a 6-month prison term with a 3-year suspension after the 4th One-Member Court of Arbitration in Athens found him guilty of causing a road accident on November 13, 2011. According to newspaper “Ethnos”, the Greek international and Panathinaikos point guard was convicted of bodily harm and repeated negligence, while he was acquitted of the charge of abandoning the scene of the accident. Nick Calathes was present during the trial accompanied by the Panathinaikos head of security Michalis Georgantis.