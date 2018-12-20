PAO BC coach Xavi Pascual fired

Panathinaikos basketball club and Spanish coach Xavi Pascual have parted ways after two years, after the Greek champion’s poor showing in the Euroleague competition.

Panathinaikos had a losing streak in its away matches with only 1 win. George Vovoras and Fragkiskos Alvertis will take charge of the bench until further notice.

Pascual led the Greens to two consecutive Greek League titles, in 2017 and 2018, while he was also named Greek League Best coach for both seasons.