After going down to lowly placed Valencia in their last match, Panathinaikos easily defeated Turkish side Anadolu Efes Istanbul (90-79) for the Euroleague regular season in Athens, Thursday night. The Greek champions went to an 11-5 record after registering their first victory for 2018. Nick Calathes led the greens with 17 points and 6 assists, while Nikos Pappas added 16 points and Marcus Denmon an additional 9.