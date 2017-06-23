A group of Panathinaikos fans have stormed the club’s headquarters protesting against what they consider to be a complete lack of interest by the owner Giannis Alafouzos in the team’s affairs. According to initial reports they assaulted Mr. Alafouzos’s close aide Christos Panagopoulos. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the resignation of former player Nikos Lyberopoulos said he was leaving because he claimed the team had been abandoned by the administration.
PAO fans storm club’s offices
They are outraged over absence of ownership in team’s affairs