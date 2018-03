PAOK Thessaloniki breezed past Panionios away from home with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night for the Greek first leg semi-final. Mauricio opened the score on 24′, with Prijovic grabbing his team’s second in the 34th minute. Biseswar made it 3-0 with a 75th-minute goal, while Korbos scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute for the home team.