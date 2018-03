The match between PAOK and AEK has been stopped by the referees

PAOK Thessaloniki owner and president Ivan Savvidis can be seen entering the pitch escorted by some bodyguards with a weapon attached to his waist belt. PAOK officials ran onto the ground after referee Kominis disallowed a goal by Varela in the added time of the match against league leaders AEK Athens.

source: Gazzetta.gr