Parthenon Marbles will not be returned to Greece, says British PM Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Greek newspaper “TA NEA”, who, despite his love for Greece and Greek history, was adamant about the Parthenon Marbles, saying they would not be returned to Greece.

“I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on this issue. However, the British government has a firm and long-standing position on the Marbles: they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin, in accordance with the laws in force at the time. Their legal owner is the commissioners of the British Museum since they came into their possession,” he said.

