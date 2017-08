Pavarotti’s granddaughter blows the audience away with her voice (vid)

She has inherited his incredible talent for singing

It seems that the fifteen-year-old granddaughter of Luciano Pavarotti has inherited his incredible talent for singing.

Teenager Sislena Caparrosa participated in an Italian talent show and blew the audience and the judges away with her voice, when she performed classic Nessun Dorma, the classic song that made her grandfather famous years before.

The judges were moved by her performance, wiping away tears from their eyes.