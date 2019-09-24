Pelosi “canceled” the Mitsotakis-Trump meeting

The US side asked the Greeks to be flexible in the Greek Prime Minister’s Wednesday schedule for a possible rescheduling of the meeting

The White House announced the cancellation of Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following the latest political developments in the US with Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of the possible start of an impeachment procedure for the US President.

It is unknown at the moment whether the US President will reschedule the meeting with the Greek Prime Minister. However, according to sources from the Greek diplomatic mission in the UN, the possibility of a new appointment remains open, with the US side asking the Greeks to be flexible in the Greek Prime Minister’s Wednesday schedule. One possible time for a new Trump-Mitsotakis meeting is at 11pm, Greece time.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, however, is expected to attend a marathon of meetings with foreign leaders in the coming hours, most notably his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, scheduled for 9:45 am.