The two leaders discussed the refugee issue and other EU matters

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the telephone, during a scheduled call.

The two leaders spoke about the ongoing refugee crisis and other European matters.

The Greek government is continuing its efforts to decongest the overpopulated Greek islands from refugees and illegal migrants, as 42 refugees and migrants arrived at the port of Piraeus Friday morning from the island of Chios and Lesvos.