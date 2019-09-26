PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged American investors to take advantage of the opportunities opening up in Greece after the election of the new government, the restoration of financial confidence and the impressive recovery of the economic climate during a working breakfast event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York.

The prime minister was asked multiple questions by the attendees about the problem of populism, and in particular how he and his party managed to prevail in the recent elections.

Mr. Mitsotakis stressed, among other things, the need for direct and sincere contact with citizens through specific commitments that were being implemented immediately.

He referred to the immediate cut in the special property tax of ENFIA for the middle class and the specific measures announced by the government in relation to full-time employees who were paid for part-time.

Responding to a question about the problem of brain-drain, Mr. Mitsotakis said three conditions must be met for those that left the country in the years of the economic crisis: first of all, new jobs, secondly, lowering taxes and social security contributions, and thirdly, convincing everyone that in the long run there is a better prospect in our country.