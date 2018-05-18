PM Tsipras to brief Greek President and political leaders over FYROM talks

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will meet the President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and the political leaders on the matter of FYROM and the name dispute, according to government sources cited by the Athens News Agency.

According to the same sources, the meetings will take place on the weekend, while they point out that the government will not back down from its “red” lines in resolving the issue.

“Erga omnes with a constitutional revision is a prerequisite for an agreement”, the sources emphasise, adding “the implementation of constitutional reform is a prerequisite for membership in international organizations (EU-NATO).”