PM Tsipras to meet with German Chancellor, EC President in Brussels

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the EU Summit Meeting underway in Brussels on Friday.

According to sources, the Greek PM will raise the issue of a possible suspension of the Schengen common border Treaty, as well as the matter of the return of migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected. Mr. Tsipras will reportedly make it clear that Greece will in no way accept any change proposed to the current migrant agreement, especially the provision for the compulsory relocation of migrants to other EU member states.

The decision by the EU Council President Donald Tusk to change the quota of migrants to be relocated to other EU member-states has cast a shadow on the proceeding of the Summit in Brussels, with many of the countries on the southern borders of the EU strongly opposing the decision. During the first day of the Summit, the German Chancellor and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that “selective solidarity” was ineffective regarding the decision by President Tusk, who said that the west and east were divided in the issue of the refugee crisis.