Pole dancing champ with one arm! (video)

Some people act as examples for others, inspiring them to achieve their dreams against all odds. Their determination and true belief in themselves, overcoming all obstacle in their path is truly admirable. A woman who was born with one arm has defied the odds to become a two-time pole dancing world champion. Australian Deb Roach was born without her left arm but decided to take up pole dancing after being inspired by two pole dancers she saw performing in a club. Deb took to it so well that she now teaches the sport and has won two international championships.

source: BarcroftTV