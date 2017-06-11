Police detain 23-year-old Roma suspect over death of 11-year-old school boy (photos)

A 23-year-old Roma from the area of Menidi was arrested as the main suspect for the death of an 11-year-old student, who suffered a fatal head wound from a stray bullet while attending a school celebration last Thursday. The suspect, who is has a police record of involvement in thefts and drug dealing, admitted he was shooting in the air on Thursday claiming he was celebrating his mother’s release from police custody. The 23-year-old man said he was firing his carbine, while police found bullet cases from a 9mm pistol at his house. Police failed to find either weapons after searching his house and the Roma was unable to justify how the bullet cases were at his house. Fifty police officers are continuing to scour the wider area of Menidi, near the 6th primary school where the death of 11-year-old Marios happened. Settlements around the area of Menidi are inhabited by Roma, some of who are involved in illicit activities.