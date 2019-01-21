Police arrests Greek non-commissioned officer & English national in the Greek-Turkish borders

It is suspected that it is a case related to illegal trafficking of migrants

A Greek non-commissioned officer was arrested yesterday by the Greek police in Orestiada area, in Evros at Northern Greece at the borders between Greece and Turkey.

The arrest took place yesterday afternoon when the non-commissioned officer was spotted taking pictures in a restricted military area.

What is interesting, however, is that an English national was also arrested with him.

The Greek officer is stationed in a Hellenic Army Aviation unit in Imathia.

It is suspected that it is a case related to illegal trafficking of migrants.