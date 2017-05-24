Poll: Germans divided on Greek debt reduction

German citizens appear divided on whether Greece should receive any debt relief, according to a poll published in newspaper ‘Die Welt”. The survey, conducted by WORLD-Trend on behalf of the Research Institute of Civey, showed that 45.6% of respondents were in favour of a dedt reduction for Greece and 47.2% answered with a “Nein”.

Broken down in party affiliation, over 80% of the leftist party “Die Linke” are favourable of debt reduction, the Green party supporters also support it with 76.6%, as do the social democrat (SPD) voters (75.6%). Voters of the Christian democratic party (CDU) of Angela Merkel and their partners the Christian socialists (CSU) oppose any debt reduction, while 57.4% of the Free democrats (FDP) are not in favour of a debt relief.