President Pavlopoulos stressed the importance of international law & law of sea

“Greece & Israel are two countries that share common values & that both countries are the basis of stability in the region”

Prokopios Pavlopoulos, the President of the Hellenic Republic, during his meeting with the Minister of Defense of Israel, Avigdor Lieberman, made certain statements addressed to the neighbouring country of Turkey.

More specifically, Mr. Pavlopoulos said that friendly relations with neighboring countries can be promoted when the respect for the principles of international law and the law of sea are absolute, when the borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty are protected and respected. He, also, said that each country has the right to an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), but it is always in accordance with the law of the sea and its principles.

Furthermore, Mr. Pavlopoulos mentioned that Greece and Israel are two countries that share common values and that both countries are the basis of stability in the region, and thus closer cooperation between the countries is necessary. Also, he thanked the Israeli minister for his contribution to the strengthening of the relations between Greece-Cyprus-Israel, and the deepening of the bilateral relations between the two countries so far.

On his behalf, Avigdor Lieberman embraced the words of Mr. Pavlopoulos, thanking him for the meeting in the Presidential Chamber, noting that both countries are of democratic nature and face the same challenges in the region, such as arms trafficking and other illicit actions. At the same time, he described the defense cooperation of Greece-Israel as perfect, wishing to deepen further the bilateral cooperation.

