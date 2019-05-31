President Pavolopoulos will not sign the changes in the Greek Justice leadership

Deputy Minister of Economy & Development withdraws from politics in disagreement with the government’s decisions on this issue

According to information from President Pavlopoulos’ environment, the President, a professor of law himself, is not going to ratify the appointment of the new judges by the Greek government before the elections.

When the decree of the Ministry of Justice with the names of the supreme judges selected by the government cabinet reaches the Presidential Palace, the President is expected to make public his reasoning not to validate the changes at the top of the Greek Justice system.

Several ministers expressed their disagreement during the marathon meeting of the cabinet as to the people as well as the timing the government chose to appoint at the top of the Greek Justice system. The greatest disagreement was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Development, Stergios Pitsiorlas, who, after the cabinet meeting, announced his decision not to be a candidate in the coming July 7th elections and to withdraw from politics.