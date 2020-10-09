President Sakellaropoulou: Consequences for Turkey over non-compliance with International Law are clear

“Greece is steadily seeking dialogue with Turkey,” the president of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropolou said, meeting with her Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as part of an official visit, adding that “the message of the last European Council to Turkey is decisive and makes clear what the consequences will be in the event of Turkey’s non-compliance with the principles of international law.”

European news and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were the focus of the official visit of the President of the Republic to Italy.

also read

Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile (video)

Covid-19 Greece – 391 new cases reported on Friday

Ms. Sakellaropoulou met in Rome with her Italian counterpart Sergio Matarella and with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

After the talks, Ms. Sakellaropoulou stated:

“I gladly accepted the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic, Mr. Matarella, to visit Italy, despite the adverse conditions created by the pandemic. This is my first official visit abroad after Cyprus, and I believe that this is particularly important, because Greece and Italy, two neighboring Mediterranean countries, are linked by historical ties of friendship. After all, our two peoples have always had very close contacts, from antiquity until today “.

Ms. Sakellaropoulou also made reference to her meeting with the Italian Prime Minister and the issues they discussed. “Apart from my Italian counterpart, I also had the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. I briefed both the Italian President and the Prime Minister on Turkey’s recent illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, most recently announcing the extension of the entry permit to the Varosha coastal front, which violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she stated.