Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with visiting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Athens.

The meeting that was held ahead of Mitsotakis’ scheduled visit to Paris focused on the bilateral relations, the Greek government’s growth framework and the growth prospects in Europe.

After the end of the meeting, the French Minister posted on his twitter account. “Very good discussion with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the future of the eurozone and the strengthening of our bilateral economic and financial relation”.