Prince Charles and Camilla to make first official visit to Greece

The royal couple have been invited to visit Greece in May

The British royals have been known to frequent Greece on holidays, but this year Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camila Parker will make their first official visit.

The couple have been invited by President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos to visit, with the trip expected to take place from 9 to 11 May.

While the full schedule is yet unknown, they will be treated to an official dinner in honour of His Royal Highness to be attended a number of prominent figures, and are also expected to visit the Parthenon, the Acropolis Museum, and a number of other ancient sites in the Greek capital.

The visit takes place in the lead up to the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May.

Prince Charles and Camila are known to frequent Corfu, the birthplace of his father Prince Philip, and last year Charles headed up north to Mount Athos, where he visited churches and monasteries.

Source: neoskosmos