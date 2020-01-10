Princess Diana’s niece just got engaged to a 60-year-old millionaire

Princess Diana’s model niece, Lady Kitty Spencer (who, it’s been noted, was once upon a time the spitting image of Princess Charlotte) is rumoured to be engaged to millionaire, Michael Lewis. At a reported 60-years-old, Michael is 31 years Kitty’s senior.

It’s believed that Michael, who made his money through the fashion industry (as the owner of high street shops Whistles and Phase Eight), popped the question before Christmas – and that Kitty’s family more than approve, despite the age gap making Michael five years older than Kitty’s father (Diana’s brother), The Earl Spencer.

A source close to the couple shared that Kitty, who, like Michael, has strong links to South Africa, spent her Christmas and New Year in Cape Town with family. The same source also said, “Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key.”

