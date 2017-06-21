Sex probe involving Greek-American TV reality contestant ends

After shutting down production on Bachelor in Paradise’s fourth season in Mexico, producers Warner Bros. confirmed to E! News in a statement.

The internal investigation was launched after a sexual encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first day of production lead two producers to file the misconduct complaints, questioning whether Corinne was able to give consent. Multiple sources told E! News neither producer was present for the incident and hadn’t watched footage of the encounter before filling their complaints.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously,” the statement read. “The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

The statement continued to reveal that production on the fourth season will resume, with new policies in place to ensure the “safety and security” of everyone involved in filming. “Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

News production had been halted due to allegations of misconduct, with a source later confirming to us two producers had filed the internal complaints.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” a rep for Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Days after the news broke, Corinne hired high-powered attorney Marty Singer and issued a statement, saying she had “little memory” of the incident.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

source: eonline.com