Rallies for Macedonia in 23 cities in Greece! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS) (Upd.6)

Jun, 06 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The Greeks are taking to the streets to oppose the granting of the term “Macedonia” to the neighboring country

Related

Rallies against the use of the historic name of Macedonian by FYROM took place in 23 cities in Greece simultaneously. The organization committee “Committee on Hellenicity of Macedonia”, invited citizens to come with Greek flags and without political party symbols at 19:30 in the afternoon and many tens of thousands of people showed up.

macedonia_poreia_02

The demonstration that has the role of the main rally is the one in Pella, for symbolic reasons, as it was the birthplace of Alexander the Great.

macedonia_syllalitirio_main02

The rallies took place in Pella, Edessa, Kavala, Drama, Serres, Kilkis, Polykastro, Lagada, Nea Moudania, Florina, Kastoria, Kozani, Ptolemaida, Katerini, Veria, Siatista in Macedonia and Larissa, Thiva, Ioannina, Rhodes, Chania, Corfu and Chalkida in the rest of Greece.

macedonia_poreia_03

Negotiations on the name dispute with FYROM and information about the name that the Greek government is discussing with Skopje -“North”, “Upper” and “New Macedonia”- have alarmed the citizens especially of northern Greece, who are now taking to the streets, to oppose the granting of the term “Macedonia” to the neighboring country.

macedonia_poreia_04

 

sillalitirio_mesa3

 

Larissa:

Thiva:

Lagada:

Drama:

w1

w2

w3

 

Stay online!

Tags With: