Rally for Macedonia name scheduled at White Tower in Thessaloniki tonight

The protests of citizens against the Prespes agreement Greek government signed with FYROM continue, with a rally scheduled to take place at the White Tower in Thessaloniki at 8 pm tonight, Wednesday, July 19.

The organisers, called “Non-Partisan, Self Organised, Hellenic Patriots” are calling on Greeks to show up at the protest and express their opposition to the deal the Tsipras government reached with the neighbouring country which effectively concedes the name Macedonia and the ethnic identity to FYROM.

PM Alexis Tsipras is facing harsh and continued criticism in Greek society, especially in the region of Macedonia in northern Greece, where he is expected to make the annual appearance for the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in September.