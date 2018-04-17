Real Madrid TV to film at Acropolis site in Athens

The Central Archaeological Council of Greece (CAC) has given the “green light” to the TV crew of Spanish “Real Madrid TV” to film at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens. The members of the body which approves permits for requests to film at ancient sites, unanimously approved the issuing of a permit to the basketball team for a three-hour shoot from April 17-19, 2018, as part of the basketball coverage between Panathinaikos BC and Real Madrid. Filming at the Acropolis, as a World Heritage Site, must pass through the CAC as defined by the archaeological law. The CAC has recently come under a lot of criticism after initially turning down a request by the BBC to film at the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, before reversing its first decision.