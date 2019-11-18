Rick Pitino agrees to return to Panathinaikos

He will reportedly come to Greece in the next period

Rick Pitino has agreed to return as head coach of Panathinaikos BC Athens after a discussion with the club’s owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos.

Pitino, who recently agreed to lead the Greek national basketball team, was the favourite to take over the helm of the Greek champions following the sacking of coach Pedoulakis last week after the team’s poor showing in the Euroleague.

According to sources, Pitino will come to Greece in the next few days.

The America coach, who had earned the love and respect of the club’s fans during his 6-month stint last season, will sit on the team’s bench in the match against Basconia in the Euroleague.