Robotic head could be the face of AI (video)

Do you ever wish that Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant were a bit more present for your chats? The answer might be this robotic head from tech company Furhat Robotics.

As well as offering you a more human way to talk to a computer the Furhat robot also has the advantages of being able to emote, something Alexa and Assistant struggle with.

Designed by a Swedish firm, Furhat isn’t entirely designed to replace consumer products like Alexa and Assistant. The robots are currently being used by larger companies who need to give some life to artificial intelligence.

Cost is likely to be an issue here – Furhat doesn’t publish a price list, because each robot is different. But it’s incredibly likely that this sort of device might one day be available for in-home use.

The robot uses a small projector, which is mounted inside the head, to project a real time video onto the face. All of this should make for a much more human-like experience when you’re chatting with artificial intelligence.

In another video posted to YouTube the company demonstrates two key features of the robot. Firstly, it can speak as many as 40 languages, ideal for tourist locations where people need help and may not speak the local language.

more at mirror.co.uk