Ronaldinho paints town red in Athens and Mykonos (photos-videos)

Former Brazilian and Barcelona football star Ronaldinho painted the town red in Athens during his brief visit to Greece. Accompanied by his brother and friends, the Brazilian visited his favourite Greek singer Antonis Remos and enjoyed every moment of it, throwing flowers, singing and even playing the drums. Ronaldinho left for Mykonos where his entourage continued the partying at the most famous restaurant on the cosmopolitan island. Boxes of champagnes kept on coming during with the Brazilian taking many selfies and soaking in every moment. During his night out in Athens Proto Thema was at his table with Panayiotis Sourelis and Sofia Karachristou.