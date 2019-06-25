Ronaldo and partner in steamy encounter in hot tub

Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing his holidays with partner Georgina Rodriguez. After spending some days in Messinia, Greece, where he left a huge 25,000-euro tip to the hotel staff at Costa Navarino luxury resort, the Juve forward moved on to enjoy the French Riviera.

In a steamy photo, the Portuguese star joined his partner Georgina Rodriguez in the hot tub and exchanged a passionate kiss.

The two were the picture perfect couple, as they locked lips for a steamy snap on Monday.

The footballer ace, 34, wrapped his arms around his stunning model partner, as they cosied up in hot tub on board the lavish yacht they are currently staying on.

It’s clear to see why Cristiano was unable to keep his eyes off his other half, as she wowed in a skimpy black bikini while soaking up the rays on the sunbathing deck.

Georgina shared a sneak peek inside their family trip, as she posted updates of the holiday on her Instagram page including jaw-dropping bikini snaps.

more at dailymail.co.uk