Roupa and accomplice to face charges of forming new terrorist group (photos)

Pola Roupa, who was arrested by Greek police on Thursday for her involvement in terrorist activities, is facing a series of new penal charges for the creation of a new terrorist group by Greek justice.

According to the case file being drawn up, Roupa, along with a 25-year-old woman who had offered her refuge in her house in Ilioupolis, are both being charged with setting up a new terrorist group. Roupa, 48, and her accomplice have been prosecuted on two felony and two misdemeanour accounts:

The formation of a terrorist group with the aggravating charges of making, possessing and disseminating weapons and drugs, aggravated theft with intent to commit a terrorist act, while the two misdemeanours involve forgery and refusal to comply with authorities on providing their fingerprints.

In a note found in their hideout in Ilioupolis, the two women make reference to a “war against the state”, and dub the institutional governments as “terrorists”. Both have started a hunger stirke since they were arrested on Thursday morning, while Roupa’s accomplice admits she is a member of the terrorist group “Revolutionary Struggle”.