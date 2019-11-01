Russia completed delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained as a result of the deal

Russia completed the delivery of all components of S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Friday.

“In 2019, Rosoboronexport has continued to strengthen its image of a reliable partner, a dynamic and flexible company, ready to conduct business efficiently even in the face of strong pressure from competitors. We successfully introduce financial instruments that make our cooperation with partners independent of adverse external factors,” Mikheev said.

The deal has strained relations between the US and Turkey, both NATO members.

